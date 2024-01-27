Australian Open day 14: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates back-to-back titles

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen to make it back-to-back titles at the Australian Open.

The second seed did not drop a set all fortnight, beating first-time major finalist Zheng 6-3 6-2 to become the first woman since fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to successfully defend the trophy.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett was unable to match Sabalenka, losing 6-2 6-4 to Tokito Oda in the men’s wheelchair final.

Picture of the day

Aryna Sabalenka celebrated with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup (Andy Wong/AP)

Tweet of the day

Bravo @SabalenkaA Just amazing! Congratulations 🏆 So fully deserved ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 27, 2024

Stat of the day

5 – Aryna Sabalenka is the 5th player this Century to secure the Women’s Singles title at the Australian Open without a single set dropped en route after Davenport in 2000, Sharapova in 2008, S. Williams in 2017 and Barty in 2022. Domination.#AusOpen | @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/ltADtnsyH2 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 27, 2024

Celebration of the day

Making history 🇯🇵 Rei Sakamoto becomes the first Japanese player to win an @AustralianOpen boys' singles title! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/X8E9uAuR2l — ITF (@ITFTennis) January 27, 2024

Diede rolls on

Another chapter written ✍️@DiedetheGreat breaks the record for most consecutive Grand Slam wheelchair singles titles!#WheelchairTennis | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BFoCwOYSlD — ITF (@ITFTennis) January 27, 2024

Who’s up next?

The final is set 🏁 Who will be the 2024 #AusOpen Champion? 👇@AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/Vz04Fqy3cl — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 26, 2024

The tournament will crown a first time Australian Open champion in the men’s singles on Sunday night.

After stunning Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, 22-year-old fourth seed Jannik Sinner goes into his first grand slam decider as the favourite.

There he will take on third seed Daniil Medvedev, who has survived three five-set matches and will hope to make it third time lucky having finished as runner-up in 2021 and 2022.