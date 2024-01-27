Jack Nolan penalty gives Accrington victory at Forest Green

Steve Cotterill’s first game as Forest Green manager ended in defeat as his side lost 1-0 at home to Accrington.

Jack Nolan scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot to send Accrington back into play-off contention.

Rovers remain rooted to the bottom of the table and are winless in the league since October.

Forest Green started the better team with a flurry of early chances but forward Matty Stevens guided Callum Jones’ low cross narrowly past the post in their best opening.

The visitors were awarded a penalty when Ryan Inniss upended Alex Henderson inside the area when it seemed certain goalkeeper Luke Daniels would claim the incoming cross.

Winger Nolan made no mistake and hammered his effort straight down the middle after 22 minutes.

The hosts made a flying start to the second half when Fankaty Dabo found Emmanuel Osadebe inside the area but his turn and shot went off target.

Jamie Robson delivered an inviting low cross for Stevens but he couldn’t divert his sliding effort goalwards and the visitors held on for all three points.