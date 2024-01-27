Oxford City boost survival hopes with victory over Ebbsfleet By Press Association January 27 2024, 5:08 pm January 27 2024, 5:08 pm Share Oxford City boost survival hopes with victory over Ebbsfleet Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6354284/oxford-city-boost-survival-hopes-with-victory-over-ebbsfleet/ Copy Link Oxford City took the points (PA) The National League’s bottom side Oxford City gave their survival chances a huge boost with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Ebbsfleet. Andre Burley’s 36th-minute goal from close range was enough for the hosts, who now have 27 points, with their opponents, who fell into the drop zone as a result of the loss, just three better off. Dominic Samuel led Ebbfsleet’s bid to get back into the game after half-time, having a header cleared off the line by Aaron Williams-Bushell. He then saw a shot blocked by Burley and fired the rebound wide as his side tried in vain to find an equaliser.