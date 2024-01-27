Partick Thistle fight back for a point at Airdrie

Tomi Adeloye earned third-placed Partick Thistle a point in a 1-1 draw at Airdrie.

The home side took the lead after 37 minutes when Adam Frizzell’s corner was not properly cleared and Craig Watson poked home the loose ball.

They were pegged back before the break when Jack McMillan played in Adeloye and he beat his defender before slotting past the goalkeeper.

After a tame start to the second half, Airdrie came close twice in as many minutes when Charlie Telfer’s curling effort was tipped over the crossbar and Arron Lyall volleyed inches wide from the resulting corner as Thistle held on for a point.