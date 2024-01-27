Barnsley fall to first defeat in 12 league games at home to Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barnsley fall to first defeat in 12 league games at home to Exeter

By Press Association
Jack Aitchison haunted former club Barnsley with the opening goal during Exeter’s win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Exeter ended Barnsley’s 11-match unbeaten league run with a 2-1 away victory at Oakwell.

Jack Aitchison and Reece Cole both netted first-half goals for their side, while Mael de Givigney scored a late header for the Tykes.

Aitchison broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when the home defence failed to deal with a looping ball, allowing the former Barnsley man to control and finish from the right of the box.

Gary Caldwell’s side doubled their lead in the 31st minute when Cole was afforded space on the edge of the box to curl left of Liam Roberts.

Barnsley should have halved the deficit in the 61st minute. Adam Phillips picked up the ball on the edge of the box and struck the crossbar with a thunderous effort.

Sam Cosgrove shot narrowly wide just seconds later as the ball was crossed back into the box by Nicky Cadden.

Cosgrove blazed another effort over the bar in the 84th minute when the ball fell his way a few yards out.

Neill Collins’ side pulled one back in the 87th minute when De Gevigney headed home from inside the box.