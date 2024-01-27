Adam Randell earns Plymouth an FA Cup fourth-round replay with Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Adam Randell earns Plymouth an FA Cup fourth-round replay with Leeds

By Press Association
Adam Randell levelled for Plymouth in the second half (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Adam Randell levelled for Plymouth in the second half (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Adam Randell’s second-half equaliser earned Plymouth an FA Cup fourth-round replay after they held Leeds to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

The Plymouth midfielder converted a rare chance for his side in the 73rd minute after Jaidon Anthony’s superb solo effort had put Leeds in front at half-time.

Leeds extended their unbeaten home record to 17 games in all competitions, but saw their five-game winning run halted.

Plymouth – 15th in the Championship – are still searching for their first win on the road this season, but are now unbeaten in four games under manager Ian Foster.

The visitors threatened first when 16-goal striker Morgan Whittaker bundled Mickel Miller’s left-wing cross over the crossbar before Leeds hit the woodwork twice in quick succession.

Anthony’s angled shot from inside the box struck a post and Willy Gnonto’s follow up effort was pushed on to the crossbar by Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

Further efforts from Joel Piroe and Ethan Ampadu were held by Hazard as Leeds laid siege on the visitors’ goal.

But it took a moment of individual brilliance from Anthony to break the deadlock in the 31st minute as he cut inside from the left and beat three defenders before arrowing a right-footed shot inside the far post.

The on-loan Bournemouth winger celebrated by paying tribute to his mum Donna, who died last week, by lifting his shirt to reveal the words ‘Rest in Perfect Peace Mum’ on his vest, for which he was booked.

Randell had a rare attempt on goal for Plymouth at the start of the second half, which was blocked and for all Leeds’ dominance it took Sam Byram’s headed goal-line clearance to keep his side in front.

Joe Rodon toe-poked the ball away from Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie and as it looped towards goal, while Byram averted the danger.

Plymouth defender Ashley Phillips thwarted Willy Gnonto in the box as Leeds pressed for a second goal, but they were pegged back by the visitors in the 73rd minute.

Substitute Mustapha Bundu picked out Randell with a fine pass into the area and the latter’s excellent first touch enabled him to fire home under Illan Meslier.

Anthony’s curling effort was held by Hazard as Leeds looked to respond and substitute Patrick Bamford’s first touch – a header from Anthony’s corner – superbly saved by Hazard.

The Argyle keeper thwarted Leeds again when saving Ilia Gruev’s 20-yard shot and Piroe volleyed an effort over the crossbar.

Bamford went agonisingly close to a stoppage-time winner when hooking fellow substitute Junior Firpo’s deflected cross inches wide, but Leeds must now head to Home Park for a replay.