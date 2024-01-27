Harvey Knibbs strike secures Reading a point against Orient

Reading and Orient fought out a 1-1 draw in an entertaining League One encounter at the SCL Stadium.

Dan Agyei gave Orient a 19th-minute lead from the penalty spot but Harvey Knibbs equalised four minutes later from close range.

Although the sides offered plenty of effort and endeavour after the interval, neither was able to make the breakthrough.

Both teams had been in good form going into the game, with Reading beaten just twice in 11 league outings.

Orient had won their last three matches and four out of their past five.

Reading started the better but Orient went ahead when Tom Holmes inexplicably handled a Ruel Sotiriou cross and Agyei slotted home the spot kick for his fourth goal in as many games.

But the hosts were soon level when Sam Smith flicked on a Charlie Savage corner and Knibbs spun nicely to tuck in his 12th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

It was also the first goal that Orient had conceded in 553 minutes.

The second half continued to reflect the even nature of the contest, with Orient’s Idris El Mizouni testing home keeper David Button and, at the other end, Andy Yiadom forcing a good stop from Sol Brynn.

Agyei could have won it for Orient near the end but his fierce shot was superbly saved by Button at his near post.