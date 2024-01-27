Harvey Knibbs strike secures Reading a point against Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harvey Knibbs strike secures Reading a point against Orient

By Press Association
Harvey Knibbs got the Reading equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)
Harvey Knibbs got the Reading equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)

Reading and Orient fought out a 1-1 draw in an entertaining League One encounter at the SCL Stadium.

Dan Agyei gave Orient a 19th-minute lead from the penalty spot but Harvey Knibbs equalised four minutes later from close range.

Although the sides offered plenty of effort and endeavour after the interval, neither was able to make the breakthrough.

Both teams had been in good form going into the game, with Reading beaten just twice in 11 league outings.

Orient had won their last three matches and four out of their past five.

Reading started the better but Orient went ahead when Tom Holmes inexplicably handled a Ruel Sotiriou cross and Agyei slotted home the spot kick for his fourth goal in as many games.

But the hosts were soon level when Sam Smith flicked on a Charlie Savage corner and Knibbs spun nicely to tuck in his 12th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

It was also the first goal that Orient had conceded in 553 minutes.

The second half continued to reflect the even nature of the contest, with Orient’s Idris El Mizouni testing home keeper David Button and, at the other end, Andy Yiadom forcing a good stop from Sol Brynn.

Agyei could have won it for Orient near the end but his fierce shot was superbly saved by Button at his near post.