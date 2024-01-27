Bristol Rovers end losing league run with victory over Oxford

Bristol Rovers ended a four-match losing streak in Sky Bet League One as Chris Martin’s 11th goal of the season helped his side to a 3-1 win against Oxford.

Martin, who extended his contract with the Gas earlier this week, met Antony Evans’ flick from a Jack Hunt cross to plant a left-foot shot low past goalkeeper Jamie Cumming in the 16th minute.

And it was a two-goal lead for the home side six minutes later when Luke Thomas collected a Sam Finley pass and wriggled away from several challenges before firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the area, despite Cumming getting a hand to the ball.

Jed Ward saved a Ruben Rodrigues effort after 52 minutes before Oxford pulled a goal back when Cameron Branagan’s shot from the edge of the box deflected off Mark Harris and in six minutes later.

But Rovers wrapped the game up with 13 minutes to go when Cummings parried Finley’s low shot and Harvey Vale netted the rebound.