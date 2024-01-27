Paddy Madden double helps high-flying Stockport thrash Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paddy Madden double helps high-flying Stockport thrash Doncaster

By Press Association
Paddy Madden celebrates (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paddy Madden celebrates (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sky Bet League Two leaders Stockport showed their title credentials as they swept aside Doncaster in a thoroughly dominant 5-1 win.

Paddy Madden scored twice, with Connor Evans and Tanto Olaofe also finding the net alongside an Owen Bailey own goal as the Hatters ran riot at the Eco-Power Stadium and could easily have won by a greater margin.

Madden opened the scoring after five minutes when he headed home from a Macauley Southam-Hales corner.

It proved to be a familiar pattern as the visitors raced further clear. Evans stabbed the ball across goal after 10 minutes, with Bailey inadvertently heading into his own net.

The lead was extended on 33 minutes as Evans nodded in from an Ethan Bristow corner.

Madden popped up in front of goal mere seconds into the second half with a header from Southam-Hales’ cross.

And leading scorer Olaofe stooped with a diving header at the near post to make it five after 55 minutes.

Harrison Biggins turned in from close range on 65 minutes but it was scant consolation for well-beaten Doncaster.