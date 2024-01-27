Blackpool held to home draw by managerless Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackpool held to home draw by managerless Charlton

By Press Association
Marvin Ekpiteta’s own goal earned managerless Charlton a point at Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA)
Marvin Ekpiteta’s own goal earned managerless Charlton a point at Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA)

Marvin Ekpiteta’s own goal earned managerless Charlton a 1-1 draw at play-off hopefuls Blackpool.

With Curtis Fleming in interim charge following Michael Appleton’s sacking in midweek, the Addicks were seeking a first win since November and both sides traded early chances.

Hayden Coulson saw an effort blocked on the line before Dan Grimshaw saved brilliantly at the other end from Freddie Ladapo’s header.

Ekpiteta headed inches wide and Jordan Rhodes could not quite squeeze the ball over the line after charging down Ashley Maynard-Brewer’s clearance.

Kyle Joseph then saw an effort cleared superbly by visiting defender Lucas Ness, via his own post, and the woodwork came to Charlton’s rescue again shortly after the restart when the Blackpool striker thumped a shot against the crossbar.

The Seasiders broke the deadlock when Karamoko Dembele met Albie Morgan’s pass before drilling low into the corner.

But Charlton levelled in the 69th minute when Alfie May’s shot took a wicked deflection off Ekpiteta and beat the unlucky Grimshaw.

May came closest to a late winner, but both sides had to settle for a point.