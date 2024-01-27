Michael Mellon shines on debut as Dundee coast to victory at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Mellon shines on debut as Dundee coast to victory at Livingston

By Press Association
Amadou Bakayoko scored for Dundee (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Mellon capped a fine debut for Dundee with a goal and two assists in a 4-1 cinch Premiership victory over Livingston.

The Dark Blues were already leading through Amadou Bakayoko’s first-half strike when then the striker replaced Scott Tiffoney just after the hour mark.

The on-loan Burnley player then set up Luke McCowan, who was later sent off for two cautions, and Zach Robinson either side of Tete Yengi’s penalty.

Mellon then lashed home a fourth in the dying stages.

The victory moved Dundee some 13 points clear of basement team Livingston, who missed a first-half penalty through Andrew Shinnie.

Dundee – who threw away a two-goal lead in the midweek loss at Hearts – settled well and got their foot on the ball.

Livingston looked dangerous on the counter and should have done better from a break in the 15th minute led by Jason Holt.

The midfielder tried to send Steven Bradley clear but his pass was cut out by Finlay Robertson.

Dundee then stormed ahead in the 19th minute with a helping hand from Livingston defender James Penrice.

McCowan crossed from the left and Penrice’s attempted clearance landed at the feet of Bakayoko, who lashed a first-time shot past Michael McGovern.

Livingston had a great chance to level five minutes before the break after referee Ross Hardie pointed to the penalty spot following a VAR intervention.

McCowan brought down Holt on the edge of the box and Hardie initially awarded a free-kick.

But VAR got involved and decided the incident took place inside the area.

Shinnie, who also missed from 12 yards last week, stepped up but had his powerful drive stopped by Harry Sharp.

Dan Mackay fired wide from distance after the break before coming within inches of levelling just before the hour mark.

Penrice fired a low delivery across the six-yard box but Mackay was just out of reach.

Dundee then doubled their lead in the 62nd minute when McCowan swept home a left-footed shot from close range after being fed by debutant Mellon

But McCowan was then shown his second yellow card in the 74th minute after tripping Tete Yengi.

It got even better for the hosts in the 78th minute when Yengi scored a penalty after Joel Nouble was brought down by Owen Dodgson.

But within a minute Dundee regained their two-goal lead. Mellon got to the ball ahead of stranded Livingston goalkeeper Michael McGovern and his pass back into the area was poked in by Robinson.

Mellon then capped an impressive debut by firing in a low shot from 20 yards that found the bottom corner.

The far-side assistant referee flagged for offside but following a lengthy delay the goal was given.