Stevenage twice battle back to beat Wigan in five-goal thriller

Stevenage underlined their play-off credentials after twice coming from behind to win a Sky Bet League One thriller at Wigan by the odd goal in five.

Josh Magennis and Thelo Aasgaard struck for the hosts but those goals were cancelled out by Jamie Reid and Carl Piergianni before Stevenage substitute Louis Thompson netted an 81st-minute winner.

Wigan were ahead inside five minutes, when a cross from Sean Clare landed on the arm of a defender in the penalty area, and Magennis sent Craig MacGillivray the wrong way from 12 yards.

Stevenage equalised 10 minutes later after a long ball was flicked on into the path of Reid, who volleyed home from close range.

But Wigan regained the lead seven minutes before the interval after Jordan Jones’ free-kick found Aasgaard, who nipped in to flick the ball over the last defender before steering it beyond the goalkeeper.

The home side thought they had a third goal in first-half stoppage time when Jonny Smith’s corner was headed home by Charlie Hughes, only for the official to blow for a foul.

Stevenage almost levelled moments after the restart when, after another long ball was flicked on, Reid this time headed wide from in front of goal.

But the equaliser did arrive in the 66th minute, when a cross from the right was headed back across goal and into the top corner of the net by skipper Piergianni.

And Stevenage went ahead for the first time nine minutes from time when Thompson drilled home from 20 yards, for what proved to be the winning goal.