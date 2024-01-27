Stevenage twice battle back to beat Wigan in five-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Stevenage twice battle back to beat Wigan in five-goal thriller

By Press Association
Louis Thompson scored a late winner for Stevenage (Adam Davy/PA)
Stevenage underlined their play-off credentials after twice coming from behind to win a Sky Bet League One thriller at Wigan by the odd goal in five.

Josh Magennis and Thelo Aasgaard struck for the hosts but those goals were cancelled out by Jamie Reid and Carl Piergianni before Stevenage substitute Louis Thompson netted an 81st-minute winner.

Wigan were ahead inside five minutes, when a cross from Sean Clare landed on the arm of a defender in the penalty area, and Magennis sent Craig MacGillivray the wrong way from 12 yards.

Stevenage equalised 10 minutes later after a long ball was flicked on into the path of Reid, who volleyed home from close range.

But Wigan regained the lead seven minutes before the interval after Jordan Jones’ free-kick found Aasgaard, who nipped in to flick the ball over the last defender before steering it beyond the goalkeeper.

The home side thought they had a third goal in first-half stoppage time when Jonny Smith’s corner was headed home by Charlie Hughes, only for the official to blow for a foul.

Stevenage almost levelled moments after the restart when, after another long ball was flicked on, Reid this time headed wide from in front of goal.

But the equaliser did arrive in the 66th minute, when a cross from the right was headed back across goal and into the top corner of the net by skipper Piergianni.

And Stevenage went ahead for the first time nine minutes from time when Thompson drilled home from 20 yards, for what proved to be the winning goal.