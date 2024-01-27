Chesterfield thrash Southend to increase lead at top of National League table

Chesterfield extended their lead atop the Vanarama National League to 16 points following a 3-0 victory over Southend.

James Berry put the table-topping Spireites ahead after just four minutes with a wonderful finish that curled into the top corner from the edge of the box.

An end-to-end start saw Tyrone Williams clear off the line with an overhead kick but the game settled down and it was not until the 73rd minute that Chesterfield doubled their lead through Joe Quigley, who tucked in the rebound after Armando Dobra had been denied by Southend goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi.

Substitute Dobra would not be denied and, after some fine one-touch interplay, the Albanian rifled beyond Andeng-Ndi in the 81st minute as Chesterfield capitalised on Bromley’s defeat at Fylde to increase their advantage at the summit.