Colby Bishop penalty keeps Portsmouth top of League One table

Portsmouth kept themselves top of the League One table with a narrow 1-0 win at Port Vale.

Top goalscorer Colby Bishop bagged the winner from the penalty spot in the 88th minute to secure all three points for John Mousinho’s side.

The first notable chance of a fairly uneventful first half fell to Pompey’s Terry Devlin, who fired wide at the back post in the 27th minute after Bishop helped on Paddy Lane’s cross.

Bishop’s header from Lane’s corner brought out a good save from Connor Ripley just before half time, but the teams went in level at the break.

Ripley had to be alert again early in the second half, firstly holding onto debutant Myles Peart-Harris’ effort and then turning away Lane’s fierce strike from close range.

Vale substitute Tom Sang missed the target from a cleared corner in the 67th minute before Peart-Harris’ shot into the ground was palmed over the crossbar by Ripley.

Abu Kamara shot wide for the visitors as the game looked destined to end goalless, but the same player was brought down by Conor Grant in the penalty area and Bishop converted successfully from the spot.

The home fans were furious as they felt they had a strong claim for a free-kick seconds earlier, with one supporter entering the pitch and attempting to confront referee Craig Hicks.