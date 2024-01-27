Colby Bishop penalty keeps Portsmouth top of League One table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Colby Bishop penalty keeps Portsmouth top of League One table

By Press Association
Colby Bishop hit the winner (Jess Hornby/PA)
Colby Bishop hit the winner (Jess Hornby/PA)

Portsmouth kept themselves top of the League One table with a narrow 1-0 win at Port Vale.

Top goalscorer Colby Bishop bagged the winner from the penalty spot in the 88th minute to secure all three points for John Mousinho’s side.

The first notable chance of a fairly uneventful first half fell to Pompey’s Terry Devlin, who fired wide at the back post in the 27th minute after Bishop helped on Paddy Lane’s cross.

Bishop’s header from Lane’s corner brought out a good save from Connor Ripley just before half time, but the teams went in level at the break.

Ripley had to be alert again early in the second half, firstly holding onto debutant Myles Peart-Harris’ effort and then turning away Lane’s fierce strike from close range.

Vale substitute Tom Sang missed the target from a cleared corner in the 67th minute before Peart-Harris’ shot into the ground was palmed over the crossbar by Ripley.

Abu Kamara shot wide for the visitors as the game looked destined to end goalless, but the same player was brought down by Conor Grant in the penalty area and Bishop converted successfully from the spot.

The home fans were furious as they felt they had a strong claim for a free-kick seconds earlier, with one supporter entering the pitch and attempting to confront referee Craig Hicks.