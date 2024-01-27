Peterborough held to goalless draw by Lincoln

Frustrated Peterborough slipped out of the automatic promotion places in League One after being held to a goalless draw at Lincoln.

Darren Ferguson’s promotion chasers dominated possession but failed to break down their hosts.

Michael Skubala’s Imps are still waiting for a first win since the end of November, a run which has now stretched to nine games.

But a second goalless draw on the spin, and a third game without defeat, is a boost after four defeats in a row over the festive period.

There was a lack of chances in the first half as the two sides largely cancelled each other out.

Lasse Sorensen squandered a good chance for the hosts when he fired wide at the near post and Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer did well to hold on to Ethan Erhahon’s curling strike.

Peterborough hit the crossbar late in the half through Ricky-Jade Jones’ deflected effort.

Lincoln’s Lukas Jensen then produced a good save to beat away Harrison Burrows’ strike.

At the other end Steer superbly kept out Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s effort, while Danny Mandroiu missed the target with a glorious chance.