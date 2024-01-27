Hat-trick hero Matt Smith hits Salford to victory at Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hat-trick hero Matt Smith hits Salford to victory at Crewe

By Press Association
Matt Smith hit a hat-trick for Salford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Matt Smith hit a hat-trick for Salford (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Matt Smith hit a hat-trick as Salford shocked in-form Crewe by clinching a 3-2 win at Gresty Road in League Two.

The giant striker headed the Ammies in front early on and then levelled with a set-piece header after Aaron Rowe and Elliot Nevitt fired Crewe ahead before the break.

Smith then grabbed an 85th-minute winner as Salford extended their unbeaten start to life under Karl Robinson to four games and ended the hosts’ four-match winning run.

The visitors got off to a strong start when Smith headed Luke Bolton’s flighted cross in off the underside of the bar in the fourth minute.

They pushed for a second as Junior Luamba robbed Lewis Billington and raced clear only to shoot past the post, before Smith prodded a shot straight at goalkeeper Tom Booth.

Crewe hit back with two quickfire goals before half-time. Rowe equalised in the 44th minute with a fine finish from the edge of the box before Billington crossed for Nevitt to head home from close range in stoppage time.

Smith had Salford level 10 minutes after the interval when he glanced home Luke Garbutt’s corner at the near post.

Shilow Tracey fired wide and Nevitt forced a near-post save from Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns as Crewe responded.

But Salford secured all three points when substitute Matt Lund provided the ball across the box for Smith to squeeze home a far-post finish in the 85th minute.