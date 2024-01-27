David Noble up and running as Wealdstone boss with FC Halifax victory By Press Association January 27 2024, 5:32 pm January 27 2024, 5:32 pm Share David Noble up and running as Wealdstone boss with FC Halifax victory Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6354328/david-noble-up-and-running-as-wealdstone-boss-with-fc-halifax-victory/ Copy Link Wealdstone saw off FC Halifax (Isaac Parkin/PA) David Noble’s time as Wealdstone manager started with a win as they beat FC Halifax 2-0. Noble left St Albans this week to take over at Stones, replacing Stuart Maynard who recently made the step-up into the full-time ranks with Notts County. And Noble was able to enjoy a successful start thanks to goals from Aaron Henry and Tahvon Campbell. Henry’s first goal of his second spell with the club came 12 minutes in, breaking through a would-be challenge on the edge of the box and flashing a drive across goal and in. Campbell added a clincher in the third minute of time added on.