AFC Fylde stun Bromley

Struggling AFC Fylde stunned second-placed Bromley 1-0 to record a major Vanarama National League upset. Danny Ormerod raced on to Danny Whitehead's 11th-minute through ball to score his third goal in four games. Corey Whitely had the ball in the net for Bromley in the first half but he was ruled offside. Ormerod was close to a second for Fylde, who remain 22nd and in the relegation zone, as his late effort rebounded off a post.