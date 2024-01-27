Dorking return to winning ways with routine victory at 10-man Boreham Wood

Dorking got back to winning ways in the Vanarama National League after an agonising defeat at Dagenham last time out by brushing aside 10-man Boreham Wood 3-0.

Downed by Inih Effiong’s last-gasp strike in midweek, Dorking took a 32nd-minute lead here as George Francomb’s corner was met by Jason Prior, who rose highest to head beyond Nathan Ashmore.

Alfie Rutherford made it 2-0 five minutes later when he tapped into an empty net after capitalising on a loose ball before Tyrone Marsh picked up a second booking for handball on the stroke of half-time.

Charlie Carter made sure the points would be going home with Dorking in the 61st minute when he converted from close range after Prior had glanced on a long throw into the area.