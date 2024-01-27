Gateshead come from behind to beat Barnet

Barnet’s play-off push suffered a setback after Gateshead came from behind to win 2-1.

The visitors, sitting third in the Vanarama National League table, started brightly, with Nicke Kabamba forcing an early save from Gateshead keeper Eddie Beach.

Anthony Hartigan’s shot from outside the area was deflected onto the post before the Bees eventually went in front through Kabamba’s header in the 29th minute.

Gateshead equalised just before the hour when Luke Hannant sent a volley into the top corner and Kain Adom completed the turnaround with 10 minutes left after a break down the right.