Port Vale promise ‘zero tolerance approach’ to fan who chased after referee

Port Vale have vowed to deal with a supporter who ran on the pitch and attempted to confront referee Craig Hicks during their 1-0 defeat to Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth at Vale Park.

Hicks awarded an 88th-minute penalty to the visitors when Conor Grant brought down Abu Kamara and Colby Bishop converted to keep Pompey top of the table.

The home fans were furious as they felt they had a strong claim for a free-kick seconds earlier, with one supporter entering the pitch and chasing after the official before the coaching staff on the touchline intervened.

Port Vale Football Club condemn the actions of the individual who entered the field of play during today’s match against Portsmouth. We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach. We remind all… pic.twitter.com/iaaqnuxqOc — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) January 27, 2024

A statement from Port Vale on their X account read: “Port Vale Football Club condemn the actions of the individual who entered the field of play during today’s match against Portsmouth.

“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach.

“We remind all supporters that entering the field of play is a criminal offence.”

The Valiants sit just three points above the relegation zone in 20th spot following the defeat.