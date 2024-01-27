New Notts County boss Stuart Maynard will ‘respect’ Barrow point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

New Notts County boss Stuart Maynard will ‘respect’ Barrow point

By Press Association
The spoils were shared at Meadow Lane on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
The spoils were shared at Meadow Lane on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Notts County boss Stuart Maynard said he would respect the point earned in his first game in charge of the Magpies after a 1-1 League Two draw with Barrow.

Aaron Nemane’s second-half strike cancelled out Kian Spence’s opener to leave both sides still within the play-off places.

Speaking after the game, Maynard said: “It was frustrating because when you are at home you want three points, but we will respect the point.

“Barrow are a team that will frustrate you and you have to give them credit, they are probably one of the best in the division and that is why they are in the league where they are, you have to give them credit – we respect the point and that is probably a fair result.”

It was the first time the 43-year-old had managed in the Football League, having signed from part-time National League side Wealdstone last week.

“The fans here are amazing,” said Maynard. “They got behind the boys and even at the end, they are clapping them off.

“At the club now, you can see that everyone is together and we will keep going to make sure they continue to have performances to sing about.

“It’s a proud moment for me to be the head of this football club.

“When you walk out and look at the fans, the stadium and where we are as a football club, it is a very proud day for me and my family.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild explained that his side’s performance signalled the return to being back to their best against one of their play-off rivals, with the visitors currently sitting fourth.

“I think that is us back at our best today,” said Wild. “We are really good at frustrating teams and I thought we frustrated them for long periods today.

“But they are very good and have got some individual brilliance in the team, but I think we defended for our lives today.

“On another day we could have nicked it but over the course of the game, we broke when we needed to, we’ve kept hold of the ball and that is Barrow at their best today and I am really pleased with a point.”

The draw leaves the two sides six points apart in the table, but Wild insisted that the seventh-placed Magpies would be right up there come the end of the season.

He added: “They are a top side and they will be right up there because they have some top players.

“At some points today you are stood there laughing and going ‘that is a good ball’ or ‘that is a good move’. They have got some top players so to come away from here with a point, we are over the moon.”