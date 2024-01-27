Nigel Adkins salutes Tranmere’s resilience after win at Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Nigel Adkins salutes Tranmere’s resilience after win at Grimsby

By Press Association
Nigel Adkins saw Tranmere win at Grimsby (Tim Markland/PA)
Nigel Adkins saw Tranmere win at Grimsby (Tim Markland/PA)

Nigel Adkins lauded Tranmere for displaying resilience to overcome League Two strugglers Grimsby in their 2-1 win.

A goal from Rob Apter and Toby Mullarkey’s own goal settled the scores for Tranmere on their trip to Blundell Park, with Doug Tharme marking his Grimsby debut with a goal that, ultimately, proved to be in vain.

Apter was the key man – scoring in the first half and providing the cross that led to the decisive own goal – with his team-mates putting in a workmanlike display to win for the third time on the road this season.

“It was an excellent away victory,” Adkins said.

“We started the game ever so well and were really bright at the start. I thought we were dominant and got on the front foot.

“We played some lovely football and we got into some dangerous positions.

“It was a great goal from Robbie [Apter] and we are trying to get him isolated there, one-on-one, and that is exactly what happened.

“Their goal was a sucker punch and one of our players left his man.

“Games are about fine little margins, but we responded and won the game.

“We have to give them some credit as they fought back, but we weathered that and showed a little bit of resilience to get the result.”

Grimsby head coach David Artell was unhappy with almost every element of his side’s performance.

“Everything [wasn’t good enough],” he said.

“Their lad [Apter] walked into our box and scored. That was reflective of our performance.

“I said to the players that was our worst performance by a distance.

“Why? On the ball we were just whacking it everywhere and up in the air. It was like kids football, and we got bullied off the ball by a Tranmere side who are surviving on that and that’s credit to Nigel and his players.

“You have got to stand up to that and we didn’t, not many if any of them did.

“We were bullied and I couldn’t figure out how we were trying to score.”

Chances were at a premium in the opening 45 minutes and it looked as though the deadlock would not be broken before half-time.

However, in a three-minute spell, Tranmere went in front when Apter curled home before debutant Tharme hit straight back from a Grimsby set-piece.

Tranmere restored their advantage in the 55th minute when Mullarkey turned into his own net from Apter’s low delivery.

Grimsby pushed and probed for a way back into the game, but Tranmere were able to keep them at arm’s length while posing a threat on the counter.

Danny Rose came closest to finding an equaliser as the Grimsby captain struck on-target and drew Luke McGee into a fingertip save in the 82nd minute.