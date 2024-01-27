Cambridge boss Neil Harris: Atrocious referee caused a lot of the problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cambridge boss Neil Harris: Atrocious referee caused a lot of the problems

By Press Association
Neil Harris criticised the referee after a goalless draw (Steven Paston/PA)
Neil Harris criticised the referee after a goalless draw (Steven Paston/PA)

Neil Harris labelled referee Ed Duckworth “atrocious” after Cambridge’s draw with Burton.

The Sky Bet League One clash ended goalless and the U’s left frustrated after failing to break the visitors down despite Steve Seddon being sent off for the third time this season.

Cambridge enjoyed the better of the chances even before the red card in the 64th minute and dominated the closing stages but were unable to break through.

“We were miles the better team. We all know that,” Harris said. “We were miles better 11-v-11, we were miles better 11-v-10.

“So there are loads and loads of positives but we didn’t do the important thing and that’s putting the ball in the net.

“I just said to the boys that everything I asked for in the play was there other than…that final decision-making which was little bit off at times.

“I’ve been praising the players when they do well; I’m entitled to say ‘come on, I need a little bit more than that in the final third’.

“I thought the referee got the decision right, it was a second yellow card. I thought the referee was atrocious. He caused a lot of the problems.

“It was disappointing but that didn’t stop us winning the game. Not winning the game was down to our decision-making. We did enough today to get to the final third, just in those final moments we need to make sure we’re a lot better in the future.”

Burton boss Martin Paterson praised his side’s resilience as they secured a point on the road.

“I can’t speak highly enough of what the boys have done today, and I’m ever so proud,” Paterson said.

“They had moments, but I thought the group were fantastic in the way they defended, especially when they went down to 10 men.

“There are things in the first half that I think we can improve, quite quickly. I made them aware of that: not bad, good result but there’s things we can massively improve.

“We didn’t start the game as well as we could have done. I thought they were good. Everyone forgets that. You look at it intrinsically but then you don’t look at the opposition. So credit to them, I thought they were good.

“They’ve got players who have played in the Premier League, so you’re never always going to get your own way, but the group dug in and they showed the framework of what they do.

“At the moment in this division it’s really hard to get points away from home. The defensive unit were excellent, and again I’m going to use the word ‘proud’.”