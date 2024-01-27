Stuart Kettlewell hits out at referee’s performance after Motherwell draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Kettlewell hits out at referee’s performance after Motherwell draw

By Press Association
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell (Steve Welsh/PA).
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell (Steve Welsh/PA).

Stuart Kettlewell vented his frustration at the performance of referee Colin Steven in Motherwell’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The Steelmen conceded early on when Ryan McGowan’s goal was allowed to stand, despite Andy Considine appearing to be in an offside position.

Well boss Kettlewell admitted he had yet to watch the Saints goal back but said Steven needed to “manage the game better than it was in stages today”.

“What’s concerning me is what is happening during the 90 minutes of play,” Kettlewell said.

“I just feel like we’re continuously getting players booked in scenarios where you see it happening with the opposition but it doesn’t seem to be penalised in the exact same fashion.

“There’s a spell in that first half and everyone can hear the discontent towards the officials – there’s a reason for that.

“I’ve had the same conversation about the same referee earlier in the season in a game against Aberdeen.

“Decisions have to be better. It’s not a personal attack, you have to be able to manage the game better than it was in stages today.

“I’ll reference an incident in the game that I have seen back where Harry Paton is elbowed in the face and the referee plays on.

“We keep talking about trying to make the game better. If we don’t start to protect players with these head injuries then I’m lost for words with where we go next.

“I’m not saying players are going in with the intent, but we seem to just bypass this and start to focus on VAR, offside decisions and all the rest of it. We need to get that bit right before we do anything else.”

Kettlewell was disappointed that his team were unable to find a spark in front of goal to claim a priceless victory over their relegation rivals.

Theo Bair nodded Well level just before the half-hour mark, but they passed up numerous opportunities to complete the turnaround as the game went on.

“There’s disappointment there, I think that anyone watching would say we were the better side,” Kettlewell added.

“We took a bit of a blow conceding a really poor goal. It’s scrappy, the ball is loose and it gets bundled over the line.

“I thought our reaction was excellent, we enjoyed a bit of the ball and had a bit of patience.”

Craig Levein was keen to move on after a below-par showing from his St Johnstone side.

The hosts played out their second 1-1 draw in four days to remain in 10th place, although they have moved three points clear of the relegation play-off place.

“We got off to a good start. Funnily enough Motherwell started better than us before we scored – the goal was a little bit against the run of play I felt,” Levein said.

“Motherwell were the better team early on until we changed the shape a little bit and went to a back four.

“There’s not a lot to talk about in all honesty, it wasn’t great. We worked hard, fought our corner, didn’t play very well and got a point – let’s move on.”