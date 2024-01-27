Falkirk bounce back from shock Scottish Cup exit with 5-0 mauling of Alloa

Falkirk took any lingering frustration from their shock Scottish Gas Scottish Cup exit out on Alloa, running riot in the second half to secure a 5-0 victory.

The cinch League One leaders lost to Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend in a major upset but went ahead on Saturday afternoon through Callumn Morrison’s 25th-minute goal.

Calvin Miller doubled the lead in the 50th minute while Liam Henderson and substitutes Dylan Tait and Ryan Shanley also scored as Falkirk extended their unbeaten league record to 22 matches this season.

They now sit 11 points ahead of second-placed Hamilton, who took the lead against Montrose through Kevin O’Hara but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Luke Graham struck six minutes from time.

Third-placed Cove Rangers stumbled to a 2-0 defeat at home to Queen of the South, whose goals came from Jack Brydon and Kyle Doherty.

Annan moved 12 points clear of rock-bottom Edinburgh, brushing aside the capital club 3-0 following goals from Aidan Smith, Benjamin Luissint and substitute Tommy Goss, who atoned for missing a penalty.

Josh Cooper came off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick as Stirling leapfrogged Kelty Hearts into seventh with a 5-0 win. Jordan McGregor and Dale Carrick had earlier scored for Albion while Kelty’s loss was compounded by Lewis O’Donnell’s late red card.

Runaway League Two leaders Stenhousemuir suffered their first defeat in the competition since August 26 as Hamish Ritchie’s double helped secure a 2-1 win for second-placed Peterhead.

Stenhousemuir were unbeaten in 17 league matches but while Gregor Buchanan levelled, Ritchie struck in the final quarter of an hour as Peterhead narrowed the deficit at the top of the table to 13 points.

Bottom club Clyde were denied an all-important win at Spartans, who sealed a 1-1 draw through Rhys Armstrong after Jordan Allan had opened the scoring.

Dumbarton remain third after Tony Wallace secured a 1-0 victory at struggling Elgin, Nathan Austin helped East Fife win at Stranraer by the same scoreline and Bonnyrigg drew 0-0 at Forfar.