Falkirk bounce back from shock Scottish Cup exit with 5-0 mauling of Alloa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Falkirk bounce back from shock Scottish Cup exit with 5-0 mauling of Alloa

By Press Association
John McGlynn saw his Falkirk side draw a line under last week’s shock Scottish Gas Scottish Cup exit (Steve Welsh/PA)
John McGlynn saw his Falkirk side draw a line under last week’s shock Scottish Gas Scottish Cup exit (Steve Welsh/PA)

Falkirk took any lingering frustration from their shock Scottish Gas Scottish Cup exit out on Alloa, running riot in the second half to secure a 5-0 victory.

The cinch League One leaders lost to Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend in a major upset but went ahead on Saturday afternoon through Callumn Morrison’s 25th-minute goal.

Calvin Miller doubled the lead in the 50th minute while Liam Henderson and substitutes Dylan Tait and Ryan Shanley also scored as Falkirk extended their unbeaten league record to 22 matches this season.

They now sit 11 points ahead of second-placed Hamilton, who took the lead against Montrose through Kevin O’Hara but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Luke Graham struck six minutes from time.

Third-placed Cove Rangers stumbled to a 2-0 defeat at home to Queen of the South, whose goals came from Jack Brydon and Kyle Doherty.

Annan moved 12 points clear of rock-bottom Edinburgh, brushing aside the capital club 3-0 following goals from Aidan Smith, Benjamin Luissint and substitute Tommy Goss, who atoned for missing a penalty.

Josh Cooper came off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick as Stirling leapfrogged Kelty Hearts into seventh with a 5-0 win. Jordan McGregor and Dale Carrick had earlier scored for Albion while Kelty’s loss was compounded by Lewis O’Donnell’s late red card.

Runaway League Two leaders Stenhousemuir suffered their first defeat in the competition since August 26 as Hamish Ritchie’s double helped secure a 2-1 win for second-placed Peterhead.

Stenhousemuir were unbeaten in 17 league matches but while Gregor Buchanan levelled, Ritchie struck in the final quarter of an hour as Peterhead narrowed the deficit at the top of the table to 13 points.

Bottom club Clyde were denied an all-important win at Spartans, who sealed a 1-1 draw through Rhys Armstrong after Jordan Allan had opened the scoring.

Dumbarton remain third after Tony Wallace secured a 1-0 victory at struggling Elgin, Nathan Austin helped East Fife win at Stranraer by the same scoreline and Bonnyrigg drew 0-0 at Forfar.