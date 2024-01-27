Curtis Fleming urges Charlton not to fear anyone after draw at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Curtis Fleming urges Charlton not to fear anyone after draw at Blackpool

By Press Association
Curtis Fleming told Charlton not to fear anyone after their draw at Blackpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Curtis Fleming insisted Charlton “should not be afraid of any team” following a battling point at Blackpool.

Fleming took interim charge of the Addicks in midweek following the sacking of Michael Appleton and saw his side come from a goal down to earn a draw courtesy of Marvin Ekpiteta’s 69th-minute own goal following Karamoko Dembele’s second-half opener.

Charlton remain without a win since November and sit four points above the Sky Bet League One relegation zone, but Fleming is optimistic a change in fortunes is around the corner.

“It was a good point for us, and a good reward for the endeavour we showed,” he said.

“Sometimes you need that little bit of luck, and we had a bit of that today, but I think we deserved a point.

“I was pleased with the togetherness we showed in coming back into the game and that’s something that’ll stand the lads in good stead going forward.

“We’re a good team and we’ve got a full week ahead of us now to make sure we’re fully prepared for the next game.

“Maybe we haven’t always shown the good things for the full 90 minutes much lately, but we can play some good stuff.

“I don’t think we should be afraid of any team in this league. We definitely have the personnel to go out there and win games.”

Blackpool came into the game with the best home record in League One, and Hayden Coulson saw an effort cleared off the line before Kyle Joseph was twice denied by the woodwork.

The Seasiders broke the deadlock when Dembele met Albie Morgan’s pass before drilling low into the corner, but their lead was cancelled out when Alfie May’s shot deflected in off Ekpiteta.

The hosts are three points adrift of the play-off spots and manager Neil Critchley rued a missed opportunity to apply further pressure on the sides above them.

“It’s disappointing really because we probably should have been out of sight by half-time,” he said.

“We were more purposeful than them in the first half and we played right on the front foot, but it just wasn’t enough by the end of it.

“We were missing a goal quite badly, and then when we got one, I thought we would have had enough to go on and win the game.

“We get the first goal and we had the game in our grasp, but we’ve let it slip and that’s frustrating for everyone.

“We’ve hit the bar, the post and had one cleared off the line, and then they get that bit of luck with their equaliser.

“It’s a point, though, we’re unbeaten in four games now, so we have to keep moving forward.”