Dave Challinor impressed by ‘sensational’ Stockport during Doncaster rout

Dave Challinor labelled his table-topping Stockport side “sensational” as they swept aside sorry Doncaster in a 5-1 win to extend their advantage at the Sky Bet League Two summit.

Stockport were two goals ahead after 10 minutes and four up mere seconds into the second half before strolling to victory in a performance from which Challinor could find no negatives.

“You can’t really get off to a better start than we did and the performance in the first half was sensational at times,” he said.

“Then, they made four subs at half time and you’re expecting a reaction, so it was great to score two brilliant early goals after that and that knocked the stuffing out of them.

“It also meant that we then earned the right to try and see out the game and make some changes. It was disappointing not to keep a clean sheet, but it was a brilliant all-round performance.

“There were lots of positives and no negatives really, which you can’t say very often at any football match.”

Stockport scored four headers through Paddy Madden’s brace and efforts from Connor Evans and top scorer Tanto Olaofe, with Owen Bailey inadvertently nodding into his own net among the rout.

Challinor admitted he had planned through the week to target Doncaster’s weaknesses from crosses, with the approach paying dividends on the afternoon as the Hatters moved five points clear at the top of the table.

“It comes down to delivery,” he said. “You work on areas where you think you can get joy and we did get joy.

“We are a crossing team and, over the course of the season, Doncaster have conceded goals from corners and our strengths matched up against an area where we thought we could put them under pressure.”

Harrison Biggins pulled a goal back for Doncaster but it was scant consolation on a horror afternoon for the hosts.

Manager Grant McCann admitted he was left scratching his head at the drop-off in performance from his side as they slumped to a heavy defeat.

McCann had been buoyed by the manner in which Rovers saw off League One Wigan in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in their previous game but was baffled by the transformation which saw them swept aside so convincingly by Stockport.

“It’s been a theme of the season – we can be so good one game and then drop massively in the next,” he said.

“We were so good against Wigan in the second half of the last game and then we dropped to these levels.

“I don’t know why. Myself and the staff are questioning what the week leading up was like. We felt it was really good and probably one of the best we’ve had this season with players coming back from injury, a behind-closed-doors game and getting a breather into a few of the lads as well.

“I actually don’t know myself and I can’t put my finger on exactly why we looked so lethargic and so slow out of the blocks. We just never gave ourselves an opportunity with the way we conceded the goals and we looked toothless as well.

“We don’t give ourselves any hope or chance conceding the way we did and it looked like it knocked us once we conceded the second and the third.

“Stockport are a really good team, they’re top of the league but we’ve given them three goals in the first half.

“There’s a lot for us to digest and look at from this game and we need to put it right at Bradford on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the trophy.”