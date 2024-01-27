Walsall boss Mat Sadler hopeful of play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Walsall boss Mat Sadler hopeful of play-offs

By Press Association
Walsall head coach Mat Sadler (Martin Rickett/PA)
Walsall head coach Mat Sadler (Martin Rickett/PA)

Walsall boss Mat Sadler believes his side have the armoury to chase down a League Two play-off spot despite being held 1-1 at home by relegation-threatened Sutton United.

Saddlers captain Donervon Daniels curled home a fantastic solo goal to put Walsall ahead but Sutton equalised almost immediately as Craig Eastmond’s deflected shot was enough to secure a point.

Both sides had chances to win it with Charlie Lakin missing from six yards for the U’s while Tom Knowles and Josh Gordon went close for Walsall.

The hosts moved up to 13th with the draw, just seven points off the play-offs after an encouraging run of form since the start of December.

“We’ve gone up two places with that draw so psychologically we are looking up again,” said Sadler.

“We’ve got a couple of games in hand on the teams above us as well.

“So we’re chasing. We’re working as hard as we can to get ourselves in that area of the table – there’s work to be done and momentum to be found and when we find it we want to hold on to it.

“There are plenty of games in February, March and April which we are looking forward to attacking with the options we’ve got.

“When the key moments came today, we didn’t take them.

“On three or four occasions we worked some great openings, and then didn’t quite find the final ball that we wanted or the final bit of execution and that meant we didn’t get our noses in front again.

“We huffed and puffed and gave it our all but it wasn’t to be today.”

Sutton, meanwhile, are seven points from safety after a third successive draw under new boss Steve Morison and they now face two big home games against Harrogate and fellow strugglers Doncaster.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win,” Morison said. “I thought we played really well. The team were excellent.

“Hopefully we can put a good performance on again against Harrogate on Tuesday and get that first win.

“The lads wore their heart on their sleeves and I’m really proud of their performance.

“We’ve given them lots and lots of information and asked them to do lots and lots of things and they carried it out excellently.

“We are a work in progress but we are going in the right direction.

“We are asking a lot of them, lots of new ideas all the time and they are trying to learn, and I think we are getting better.

“Seeing them work every day and the performances they have put in on the pitch the last three games, I’m extremely confident and the most important thing is that the players believe, and I think they do.”