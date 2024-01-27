John Mousinho condemns supporter who chased after referee Craig Hicks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Mousinho condemns supporter who chased after referee Craig Hicks

By Press Association
A fan had to be restrained after entering the field of play (Jess Hornby/PA)
A fan had to be restrained after entering the field of play (Jess Hornby/PA)

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho condemned a fan entering the field of play in protest against the awarding of a late penalty that secured his team a 1-0 win at Port Vale.

The home supporters were absolutely incensed as they felt they had a strong claim for a free-kick on Ethan Chislett, moments before Conor Grant brought down Abu Kamara in the box.

Referee Craig Hicks pointed to the spot, though, and leading marksman Colby Bishop converted in the 88th minute to keep Pompey top of the League One table.

A couple of minutes later after play had re-started, the fan entered the pitch and attempted to confront Hicks from behind.

Having seen the fan closing in on him, Hicks ran away before stewards stepped in and dealt with the situation.

“First of all we don’t want to see any of that on a football pitch,” Mousinho said.

“It was a really bizarre incident.

“Thankfully nothing happened and the referee managed to evade the fan. Just very, very strange.

“But I think for the boys to compose themselves after that – there’s some really young lads out on the pitch as well – and make sure they then dealt with the barrage after that for six or seven minutes, that’s how you win games I think at any level, but particularly at this level.

“If you go 1-0 up late away from home, you’re going to have to sustain attacks and corners and crosses, and we did that really well.”

Port Vale released a statement shortly after the conclusion of the match, condemning the actions of the individual.

“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach,” it read.

“We remind all supporters that entering the field of play is a criminal offence.”

Valiants boss Andy Crosby believes the initial challenge on Chislett was by no means a definite foul.

“I think the initial challenge with Chis and their player, having looked at it now, I think it could have gone either way – I’ve got to be honest,” he said.

“The referee had a decent view of it.

“Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t.

“And then obviously the ball breaks into the box and taking that incident in isolation, I think then it’s a penalty yeah.

“We’ve got a set of players who are representing the club and care about it.

“We don’t want to lose games of football obviously, so when you concede a goal in that manner late in the game against the league leaders, obviously it’s frustrating and people are angry.

“But we have to look at that and learn lessons from that game like we do every one, and focus on the next one.”