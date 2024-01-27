Ian Evatt: Bolton were back to their best at Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ian Evatt: Bolton were back to their best at Carlisle

By Press Association
Ian Evatt was impressed by Bolton’s display (Ben Whitley/PA)
Ian Evatt was impressed by Bolton’s display (Ben Whitley/PA)

Ian Evatt is smitten again after Bolton turned on the style to climb back into the top two in Sky Bet League One.

First-half goals from Zac Ashworth and Paris Maghoma plus a stoppage-time double from Kyle Dempsey and debutant Nat Ogbeta saw Wanderers keep up the pressure on leaders Portsmouth.

“It looked like the team we have come to know and love,” purred boss Evatt as the Trotters avenged last October’s 3-1 defeat the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

“We looked back to ourselves and we could have had more. We are a hard team to contain when we do the things we are coached to do.

“We were incredible in the first half and waiting for the goals to go in.”

Evatt, however, was not entirely satisfied. He felt Jordan Gibson’s consolation should have been disallowed, claiming Carlisle took a throw to start the move from the wrong spot.

He also believed Bolton substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s goal at 2-1 was wrongly disallowed for offside.

“This is a tough place to come and so intimidating,” added Evatt. “I have been shouted and abused for 90 minutes but it’s part of the game and you’ve got to accept it.

“We were a little bit safe at the start of the second half, trying to protect something (the lead). That is not us.

“But their goal kick-started us back into life. We were ruthless and clinical in the last 10 minutes.”

On Ashworth’s first Football League goal, Evatt grinned: “Zac’s cross was amazing to start proceedings.

“It was off the shinpad. But the most important thing was he was in the right position and we found him in the correct way.

“Sometimes you deserve the luck you are given,” added the Wanderers chief.

Bolton looked set to move top of the table until Portsmouth squeezed home at Port Vale, while Carlisle dropped to bottom spot, only reprieved by Fleetwood’s failure to kill off Wycombe.

“There were lots of things that were wrong, in the first half in particular,” said Cumbrians manager Paul Simpson.

“We had a bit more energy in the second half with the changes we made and got a good goal from Jordan Gibson. But we didn’t do enough to go and get a second.

“The truth of it is we got what we deserved because they were the better side.

“It’s clear we don’t score enough goals, we haven’t retained the ball well enough and the goals are poor ones to give away.

“We have to do more than we are doing. We are showing we’re not doing enough.

“There were lots of things we didn’t do well enough from a group of players who I believe are better than they are showing.”