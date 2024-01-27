James Oliver-Pearce: Reading players ‘pushing bodies to limit’ after Orient draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

James Oliver-Pearce: Reading players ‘pushing bodies to limit’ after Orient draw

By Press Association
Reading v Orient (PA)
Reading v Orient (PA)

Reading assistant manager James Oliver-Pearce believes that the players are “pushing their bodies” to the limit in a bid to escape League One relegation after a 1-1 draw with Orient.

Orient went ahead in the 19th minute when Tom Holmes carelessly handled in the area and Dan Agyei slotted home the resultant penalty.

But Reading drew level four minutes later, Harvey Knibbs sliding in his 12th goal of the season from close range.

“The guys worked really hard and that’s what we expect them to do, to keep pushing and pushing,” Oliver-Pearce said.

“It’s a non-negotiable for us. You want to win a game of football and if that requires you to put your body on the line, they have to do it.

“I thought that we were excellent in the first 20 minutes. That’s some of the best football we’ve probably played for a while.

“We had lots of momentum and we caused Orient a lot of problems.

“To concede the goal was frustrating. It wasn’t an intentional handball but it was clear for everyone to see. These things happen.

“But our reaction to it was excellent.

“I thought that we were in control for most of the first half and, in the second half, Orient were not just going to continue to let us do what we had been doing.

“We knew things would be difficult and they made us do things that we probably didn’t want to end up doing.

“Both sides probably had a big chance in the second half but I think that, all in all, a point each is a fair reflection.

Reading manager Ruben Selles was unable to speak afterwards due to losing his voice during the game.

“His voice just went,” Oliver-Pearce said. “It wasn’t even a gradual thing. He went to shout and it had just gone.”

Orient are now unbeaten in six games.

“It could have gone either way but I thought that Reading were very good in the first 20 minutes,” Orient head coach Richie Wellens said.

“We had problems with their full backs rotating in.

“We got a bit lucky in going 1-0 up, they were the better team. We needed to change a few things tactically but they scored just when we had changed it.

“But we were pretty good after that, for the rest of the first half, and I thought that we were pretty dominant in the second half.

“We couldn’t go on and win it but Reading have got good players and they are always a threat from the front three.

“I know that Reading have had a lot of issues [off the pitch] but they’re fighting for their manager and they’re fighting for their club. Every credit to them.”