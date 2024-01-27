James Oliver-Pearce: Reading players ‘pushing bodies to limit’ after Orient draw

Reading assistant manager James Oliver-Pearce believes that the players are “pushing their bodies” to the limit in a bid to escape League One relegation after a 1-1 draw with Orient.

Orient went ahead in the 19th minute when Tom Holmes carelessly handled in the area and Dan Agyei slotted home the resultant penalty.

But Reading drew level four minutes later, Harvey Knibbs sliding in his 12th goal of the season from close range.

“The guys worked really hard and that’s what we expect them to do, to keep pushing and pushing,” Oliver-Pearce said.

“It’s a non-negotiable for us. You want to win a game of football and if that requires you to put your body on the line, they have to do it.

“I thought that we were excellent in the first 20 minutes. That’s some of the best football we’ve probably played for a while.

“We had lots of momentum and we caused Orient a lot of problems.

“To concede the goal was frustrating. It wasn’t an intentional handball but it was clear for everyone to see. These things happen.

“But our reaction to it was excellent.

“I thought that we were in control for most of the first half and, in the second half, Orient were not just going to continue to let us do what we had been doing.

“We knew things would be difficult and they made us do things that we probably didn’t want to end up doing.

“Both sides probably had a big chance in the second half but I think that, all in all, a point each is a fair reflection.

Reading manager Ruben Selles was unable to speak afterwards due to losing his voice during the game.

“His voice just went,” Oliver-Pearce said. “It wasn’t even a gradual thing. He went to shout and it had just gone.”

Orient are now unbeaten in six games.

“It could have gone either way but I thought that Reading were very good in the first 20 minutes,” Orient head coach Richie Wellens said.

“We had problems with their full backs rotating in.

“We got a bit lucky in going 1-0 up, they were the better team. We needed to change a few things tactically but they scored just when we had changed it.

“But we were pretty good after that, for the rest of the first half, and I thought that we were pretty dominant in the second half.

“We couldn’t go on and win it but Reading have got good players and they are always a threat from the front three.

“I know that Reading have had a lot of issues [off the pitch] but they’re fighting for their manager and they’re fighting for their club. Every credit to them.”