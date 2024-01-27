Tony Docherty hails impact of Michael Mellon in Dundee win at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tony Docherty hails impact of Michael Mellon in Dundee win at Livingston

By Press Association
Tony Docherty hailed the impact of Michael Mellon (Steve Welsh/PA)
Tony Docherty hailed the impact of Michael Mellon (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee manager Tony Docherty hailed Michael Mellon after the striker capped a fine debut with a goal and two assists in a 4-1 victory at Livingston.

The on-loan Burnley player only entered the pitch as a substitute in the 61st minute but that was still enough time to set up Luke McCowan and Zach Robinson either side of a penalty from Livingston forward Tete Yengi.

Amadou Bakayoko opened the scoring in the 19th minute and Mellon wrapped up the scoring with a finish from outside the box late on.

Docherty, whose side are now 13 points clear of basement side Livingston, said: “He was outstanding.

“I’m not surprised either. He played over 28 minutes I think and got two assists and a goal.

“I know what he is. It’s the reason we waited and went to such lengths to get him.

“It’s great credit to the relationship the board have with Burnley.

“He had so many suitors and you could see why.

“For Luke McCowan’s goal, there is a real calmness. For Zach Robinson’s goal, he chases a lost cause and gets an assist and then his goal was outstanding.

“Really pleased but not surprised.

“I know what he’ll bring to the team.”

Dundee also had to overcome the loss of McCowan to a second yellow card in the 74th minute when they were leading 2-0.

McCowan later apologised to Docherty for his cynical trip on Yengi that led to his dismissal but Docherty was thrilled with how his team responded after throwing away a two-goal lead in the defeat to Hearts on Tuesday evening.

Docherty added: “I’m absolutely delighted with the team’s resilience, spirit and mentality.

“My team came in for a lot of criticism on Tuesday night at Hearts and questions were asked about the mentality of the team.

“I thought my players answered that in spades today.

“The resilience of the group was there for all to see.”

Livingston – without a victory in 14 league games – remain six adrift at the basement ahead of Tuesday’s crucial bottom of the table clash with Ross County.

Manager Davie Martindale said: “We don’t want to speak too much about what goes on in the changing room.

“But, we’ve had these discussions throughout the season – and we don’t seem to be getting any better, if I’m being honest.

“I’ve tried everything over 23 games to lift the group. I’ve tried everything, done everything.

“But as individuals I think we’ve got to look at ourselves.

“Individuals now need to start taking their individual responsibility.

“There’s too many ‘sorrys’…every week there’s a ‘sorry’.”