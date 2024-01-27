Charlie Adam backs Promise Omochere to learn from costly red as Fleetwood held

Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam backed Promise Omochere to learn from the sending off that contributed to his side surrendering a 2-0 lead at Wycombe.

Omochere poked home an opening goal but, after Jayden Stockley had made it 2-0, the 23-year-old went from hero to zero when he flew into a challenge and was shown a second yellow just before the half-time whistle.

Second-half goals from Garath McCleary and Richard Kone then saw the Chairboys fight back to make it 2-2 and deny League One’s bottom side a precious victory.

Adam said: “I think frustration really, when you look at it, the sending off changes the game really, doesn’t it? That first-half performance was as good as I’ve seen from this Fleetwood team this season.

“I thought we were excellent, with the game plan we gave to them and we stuck to it and we deserved the two goals lead.

“We could sit here and we could talk about everything (in detail), but ultimately you’ve got to learn from that. (Promise) is a young player, he’ll learn from that.

“But again, when you’re in the 45th minute of the game you have to be a little bit smarter in terms of decision making. Ultimately the players gave me everything and we’ve come away with a point

“We have to build from this. I think that performance will give them a real enthusiasm to really go on and be hungry for the rest of the season. Eighteen games to go and we’re looking forward to a massive challenge.”

The Cod Army took the lead in the 13th minute when Omochere poked home Harry Boyes’ smart low cross.

Stockley nodded home his fifth of the season to double the lead before a reckless lunge on David Wheeler earned Omochere that second yellow.

Wycombe upped the pressure and won a second-half penalty but Luke Leahy was denied by a fantastic save from Joe Lynch.

Another handball gifted the Chairboys a second opportunity from the spot, and this time McCleary confidently dispatched the ball into the roof of the net.

Kone saw a 75th-minute header ruled out for offside, but his smart finish eight minutes later earned the hosts a point.

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield said: “I thought we were very poor in the first half. Looking for reasons for that – trying to be as honest as I can – I think we’ve been pretty good recently but we kind of shot ourselves

in the foot because when we don’t get the results that we deserve that brings extra emphasis and pressure on every single game.

“And then we turn up and we weren’t good enough first half. Nowhere near it. And the boys know that, they’re honest enough with themselves and maybe it gets built up to something because it’s [against] a team that’s not on a great run themselves.

“I thought second half we showed a real desire.”