Marwan Attia confident Egypt can progress without ‘great loss’ of Mohamed Salah

Midfielder Marwan Attia insists Egypt can cope with the “great loss” of Mohamed Salah as they gear up for their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash with DR Congo in San Pedro.

Salah is back at Liverpool for treatment on the hamstring injury he picked up in the second group game, with the hope he might be able to rejoin the national team should they reach the latter stages of the tournament.

Egypt squeezed into the knockout round following three successive 2-2 draws and will next face a DR Congo side who are also unbeaten but yet to record a victory.

Attia said at a press conference: “The absence of a Mohamed Salah is a great loss for the team, but it will not deter us from achieving our goal.

“No match is easy, but we are ready to rise to the challenge and beat Congo.

“Tomorrow’s match will be difficult, but we will give it our all to win and move on in the tournament.

“We are confident in ourselves and our abilities and we will fight to the end to win.”

Egypt are also without first-choice goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in their final group game against Cape Verde.

Boss Rui Vitoria feels his team are being dogged by misfortune, telling the press conference: “We have been suffering from strange injuries since the first day. Even our equipment manager was injured. We always play to win, but bad luck seems to be following us.”

The winner of the game will play either Equatorial Guinea or Guinea in the quarter-finals.