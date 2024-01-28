Aberdeen sign midfielder Killian Phillips from Crystal Palace on loan

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Killian Phillips on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder joins the Dons from Crystal Palace after spending the first half of the season on loan with Wycombe in Sky Bet League One.

After beginning his career with Drogheda United, Phillips moved to Palace in January 2022 and made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup before going on loan to Shrewsbury last season.

Welcome to the Dons Killian Phillips! The versatile midfielder has joined on loan until the end of the season from Crystal Palace.

Speaking about the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson said: “I’m pleased to bring Killian to the club as he’s a player we’ve admired for some time.

“He’s energetic, hardworking and his strength of character is matched by his technical ability.

“He’s proven this season already that he’s capable given the number of games he has amassed.

“He’s put in some big performances, including a man of the match display, scoring for Ireland Under-21s against Italy.

“He’s very good in both boxes and will add a real versatility to our midfield options.

“He has the right mentality to fit into our squad and we look forward to working with him in the second half of the season.”

Phillips could make his debut against Dundee in the cinch Premiership on Tuesday night.