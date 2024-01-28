Maidstone face another Championship trip after FA Cup giant-killing

Maidstone will play Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The National League South club from Kent pulled off one of the great upsets in FA Cup history by winning 2-1 at Ipswich on Saturday.

They will now travel to another Championship side to face the winners of the replay between the Owls and the Sky Blues in the last 16.

Holders Manchester City were drawn away at Luton and Newcastle face a trip to the winners of Monday’s tie between Blackburn and Wrexham.

Chelsea or Aston Villa will host Leeds or Plymouth while Brighton travel to Wolves and Bournemouth entertain Championship leaders Leicester.

Liverpool or Norwich will face Watford or Southampton, with both matches currently in progress as the draw took place.

The winners of the replay between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest face Newport or Manchester United, who play later on Sunday.