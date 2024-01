Six people arrested after crowd trouble at West Brom’s FA Cup tie against Wolves

Six individuals have been arrested so far over the disorder at Sunday’s West Brom versus Wolves FA Cup tie, with police vowing further arrests will follow.

Play in the Black Country derby at The Hawthorns was suspended for more than half an hour after trouble flared in the stands and fans spilled onto the pitch.

West Midlands Police detailed the nature of the arrests in an update on Monday, revealing that one person was arrested for brandishing a corner flag as a weapon and two others for assaulting officers.

Chief Inspector Tim Robinson said: “What we saw yesterday was completely unacceptable violence directed at both fans and officers, which sadly led to the suspension of the game.

“No football fan wants to see that. It’s important to stress however that it was very much a minority of fans involved in the trouble, and the vast majority of supporters were a credit to their clubs.

“Our policing operation was very much targeted against those who we know or suspect are involved in football violence, and our priority at all times is keeping people safe.

“A number of officers have been injured, and we have already started the process of reviewing evidence including body worn video and CCTV to ensure that we identify and arrest all of those involved over the coming days and weeks.

“We’ll be working with both clubs and the FA. Those involved in the disorder can expect to receive club bans and wider football banning orders.”

Police said that of the six arrested, four were West Brom fans and two were associated with Wolves. All have since been bailed while investigations continue.

West Bromwich Albion Football Club condemns in the strongest terms the unsavoury scenes which disrupted Sunday's Black Country derby at The Hawthorns. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2024

Those arrested were:

:: A 16-year-old held on suspicion of an offensive weapon after he was stopped by officers using Section 60 stop and search powers in a pub before the game.

:: A 29-year-old man arrested for affray after violence in one of the stands.

:: A 24-year-old man arrested for violent disorder after pushing towards officers.

:: A 33-year-old man arrested for violent disorder and assaulting police officers after pushing one officer to the floor and kicking out at another.

:: A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after picking up a corner flag and brandishing it as a weapon.

:: A 58-year-old man arrested for assaulting a police officer after throwing punches at officers.

The Football Association will work with the police and the clubs as it carries out its own investigation into the chaotic scenes, which followed the scoring of Wolves’ second goal by Matheus Cunha.

Some West Brom players were concerned about family members sitting close to the trouble. At least one, Kyle Bartley, went into the crowd to get children out.

Baggies manager Carlos Corberan later confirmed no players’ family members were hurt.

The main disturbance occurred in the corner of the West Stand and the Birmingham Road End, a section which theoretically held only home supporters.

Police and stewards rushed to the area but security also had to be increased on the opposite side of the ground soon after as the atmosphere became increasingly hostile.

There had also been pockets of trouble elsewhere in the ground earlier in the game, which had been designated high risk with increased security and an 11.45am kick-off ordered.