Eddie Howe says it is ‘impossible’ for Newcastle to add to squad without selling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe says it is ‘impossible’ for Newcastle to add to squad without selling

By Press Association
Eddie Howe has insisted Newcastle’s owners will not put the club’s future at risk (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Eddie Howe has insisted Newcastle’s owners will not put the club’s future at risk (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Eddie Howe has promised the Newcastle hierarchy will not ignore their role as “guardians of the club’s future” as they attempt to negotiate a path through a transfer window minefield.

The big-spending Magpies have found themselves thrust into the limelight in recent weeks amid speculation that one of their biggest names could be sold as they juggle the restrictions imposed by profit and sustainability and financial fair play rules with their desire to strengthen their squad.

More than £400million has been spent on transfers since the club’s Saudi-backed owners took charge at St James’ Park in October 2021 and, with the club having reported losses in excess of £70million for each of the two most recent financial years, chief executive Darren Eales has admitted that even their biggest names have their price.

However, asked what would be his desired scenario for the remaining few days of what has proved a difficult January window, head coach Howe said: “Keeping the squad intact and, as the manager, trying to produce a team to win games would be the one for me.

“But we are guardians of the club’s future and we want to make the right decisions for the club’s future and for FFP. We don’t want to breach FFP.

“That is where I will support the decisions that are made for the long term and that will benefit the club.”

Newcastle’s search for reinforcements, which has increased in urgency as a result of summer signing Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations and a lengthy injury list to which star midfielder Joelinton has been added in the last week, is ongoing but appears to be going nowhere fast.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle have been linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey (Richard Sellers/PA)

Howe twice insisted the club had made no approach for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey ahead of Tuesday night’s Premier League trip to Villa Park, and was downbeat when asked if fans should prepare themselves for no January signings.

He said: “(The prospect of) no new arrivals increases with every passing hour because the deadline looms.

“Probably what we won’t do is bringing a player in without losing a player the other way, I think that’s impossible.”

By the same token, Howe remains adamant that he wants to keep Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron, all of whom were linked with moves away from St James’ Park last week, as well as Jamaal Lascelles and Bruno Guimaraes, the subjects of further speculation over the weekend.

In the meantime, he will concentrate on the task of trying to end a four-game league losing streak against a Villa side rapidly establishing themselves as this season’s potential top-four gatecrashers.

Unai Emery’s men were trounced 5-1 on Tyneside in the opening game of the season, but much water has passed under the bridge since.

Howe said: “It was a very difficult team to pick, I remember that because there was a lot of strength in depth.

“But I think that showed out qualities and we still have that quality within the squad, so nothing has changed, it’s just the fact that obviously we are missing some of the players who performed that day. But that shows what we’re capable of.”