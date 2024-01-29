India blow as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out of second Test with England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

India blow as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out of second Test with England

By Press Association
Ravindra Jadeja (front) and KL Rahul (back) are both out of the second Test against England (Adam Davy/PA)
Ravindra Jadeja (front) and KL Rahul (back) are both out of the second Test against England (Adam Davy/PA)

India’s hopes of squaring the Test series with England have taken a double blow, with key all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul both ruled out through injury.

Already missing star batter Virat Kohli for personal reasons, Rohit Sharma’s side were on the wrong end of a huge upset on Sunday, when the tourists chased the game from behind to complete a 28-run win in Hyderabad.

The series moves on to Visakhapatnam this week, with the second Test starting on Friday, and two experienced players will not be involved for the hosts.

Kuldeep Yadav is expected to return to the India tea in place of Jadeja.
Kuldeep Yadav is expected to return to the India tea in place of Jadeja (Nigel French/PA)

Jadeja, a world-class left-arm spin bowler as well as a dangerous top-six batter who top scored for India last week, pulled his hamstring while being run out by Ben Stokes on day four and the experienced Rahul has hurt his right thigh. Between them, the pair have 119 Test caps, know-how India cannot easily replace.

Jadeja’s place is liable to go to wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, but his absence with the bat threatens to unbalance India. All-rounders Washington Sundar and Sourabh Kumar and batter Sarfaraz Khan have been added to the squad.

It is not yet known whether Jadeja and Rahul will come back into contention for the remainder of the five-match series, with Kohli’s status also unclear. Pace bowler Mohammed Shami is working his way back to fitness and is expected to be in contention for the third Test.

Meanwhile, seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for stepping into the path of England centurion Ollie Pope. Bumrah admitted a level one charge of causing “inappropriate physical contact”, earning one demerit point and losing half of his match fee.