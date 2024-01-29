Luton’s Tom Lockyer ‘a bit disconnected’ from football following cardiac arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luton’s Tom Lockyer ‘a bit disconnected’ from football following cardiac arrest

By Press Association
Tom Lockyer returned to Luton’s training ground for the first time since a cardiac arrest last month (Martin Rickett/PA)
Luton captain Tom Lockyer had an emotional reunion with his team-mates on Monday and admitted to feeling “disconnected” with the football world following his cardiac arrest last month.

The 29-year-old visited the club’s Brache training ground for the first time since an on-pitch collapse during the Hatters’ game against Bournemouth on December 16 left him hospitalised for five days.

He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator before being discharged and he revealed he has since been spending time resting and doing jigsaws, as well as a spot of DIY.

Lockyer relished being back among his team-mates, and was first greeted by great friend Carlton Morris, but confessed he is missing the everyday buzz of being a professional footballer.

“I’ve really enjoyed coming in and seeing all the lads. I haven’t seen them since what happened, so it’s really nice to see them all and be back in the building,” Lockyer told the club website.

“It makes you miss it. Being away, you almost get a bit disconnected from the football world because it is unique and different than anything else you do.

“Being so active for all my life, not just football but everything else in general, to then be told you can’t really do anything has been quite difficult. I’ve been trying to find things to do in the days.

“I’ve got a couple of Harry Potter jigsaws but I think the Lego is my favourite. Just anything to try to keep me busy. I’m a bit of a handyman, if you need a wonky shelf or a wonky picture frame (fixing), I’m your man.”

Lockyer receives treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest (Steven Paston/PA)
Lockyer will be cheering on Luton from the sidelines when they return to Premier League action against Brighton on Tuesday at Kenilworth Road.

The Wales defender was filmed shaking hands and hugging various team-mates and club staff on Monday morning before watching on as they went about a few drills in front of the cameras.

“It was amazing to see him back,” manager Rob Edwards said. “We had a really good morning seeing him around the place.

“We handed out the debut Premier League balls with (former managers) John Still and Mick Harford. It was a nice presentation; it was a special moment and great to see.

“I managed to hold it together but it was emotional. It’s been a really difficult time for his family first and foremost, but for us it was great to see him.

“He’s an unbelievably brave man and someone who has an unbelievable handle over all of it. I wouldn’t be how he is.

“He’s such an impressive and focused person. There’s a rehabilitation process but he’s taking it slowly, he’s got a baby on the way and that’s his main focus.”

Luton host the Seagulls knowing victory could lift them out of the relegation zone depending on how Everton, one point clear, fare against Fulham.

Luton, who left it until second-half stoppage time to beat the Toffees in their dramatic fourth-round FA Cup clash on Saturday, will have that contest’s winning goal-scorer Cauley Woodrow at their disposal despite the forward breaking his hand in the victory.

Gabe Osho returns after missing that match with injury, while Edwards will also have Jordan Clark back at his disposal after the winger served a suspension.