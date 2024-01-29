Emma Hayes does not expect Chelsea to be intimidated by partisan crowd in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emma Hayes does not expect Chelsea to be intimidated by partisan crowd in Paris

By Press Association
Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes insists her side thrive in front of big crowds (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes insists her side thrive in front of big crowds (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes does not expect her players to be intimidated by a partisan home crowd in Paris in their final Women’s Champions League group match.

Hayes’ side, who secured their place in the knockout stages by beating Real Madrid 2-1 last week to finish top of Group D, face a Paris FC side who can also progress with victory.

Paris must win at the Sebastien Charlety Stadium on Tuesday night and hope Swedish side Hacken fail to beat bottom club Real Madrid.

Hayes told a press conference: “It’s an important game for both of us. We know from the home game the qualities of Paris. We know it’s a game they want to win, but so do we.

“We respect them. It’s their home, we know it will be a big crowd and we’re looking forward to it.

“Playing in front of a crowd is normal for us. We’re used to big numbers, we like to play with a crowd.

“We’ve played in Paris before, albeit at PSG, so we know what the atmosphere is like and the players very much like playing in front of numbers.”

Chelsea, currently top of the Women’s Super League after just one defeat in their first 12 matches, are unbeaten in Group D after three wins and two draws.

They will be bidding to extend their three-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the WSL on Sunday when they face Everton at home, but Hayes is not looking beyond the next challenge in the French capital.

“We respect the competition and the group,” added Hayes, whose side beat Paris 4-1 at home in November. “We know what their threats are. We know particularly the pace they have in the wide areas.

“I also think they’ve got good experience centrally. I think it will be a different game from the game at Stamford Bridge.”

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has remained at home due to injury and Germany midfielder Melanie Leupolz will be rested, but Hayes confirmed she will otherwise be selecting from an unchanged squad.