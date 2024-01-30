Football rumours: Tottenham eye move for Conor Gallagher

What the papers say

Conor Gallagher could make a move across London as the end of the January transfer window looms. According to The Times, Tottenham are weighing up a potential bid for Chelsea’s England midfielder, 23.

Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri celebrates scoring (Liam McBurney/PA)

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, 22, could be heading for a spell away from Old Trafford. Spanish club Granada have revived plans for a loan move for the Uruguay international, reports the Manchester Evening News.

West Ham have turned their attention to Portuguese winger Jota, 24, from Al-Ittihad, according to the Evening Standard. Hammers talks with FC Nordsjaelland over Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman, 19, have stalled.

Leeds have made an offer to Everton for Ben Godfrey, reports The Sun. The Championship club are looking to take the England international defender, 26, on loan.

Social media round-up

🚨⚪️🔴 EXCL: Southampton have agreed loan deal to sign David Brooks from Bournemouth. Understand medical tests have been booked on Tuesday for 26 year old winger. pic.twitter.com/wy8kFOlL80 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024

Xabi Alonso has emerged as the red-hot favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp when he leaves Liverpool in the summer 🔥 And Bayer Leverkusen may not stand in his way if an approach is made…🚨https://t.co/QGnacRbPLE pic.twitter.com/Hz2gaY0GkJ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 29, 2024

Players to watch

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is attracting attention (Jacob King/PA)

Jacob Ramsey: Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are interested in the 22-year-old midfielder, with Aston Villa considering a sale to comply with financial regulations, reports The Athletic.

Chuba Akpom: Everton and Luton are keen on signing the English forward, 28, on loan from Ajax, says Teamtalk.