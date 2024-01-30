Dwain Chambers, 45, and Gladiators star Nitro enter UK Indoor Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dwain Chambers, 45, and Gladiators star Nitro enter UK Indoor Championships

By Press Association
Dwain Chambers (right) wins the men’s 100m ahead of Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (left) and Chijindu Ujah (centre), during the Sainsbury’s British Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dwain Chambers is set to compete in the UK Indoor Championships at the age of 45 and could come up against Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Both men are entered in the 60 metres for the event at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham from February 17-18.

Chambers, who qualified by running 6.81 seconds at a meet in Lee Valley earlier this year, won the world indoor title in 2010 after serving a two-year ban for doping.

Dwain Chambers
Dwain Chambers during the men’s 100m heats during day one of the Muller British Athletics Championships in Manchester in 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

He announced his retirement in 2017 but competed in the national indoor championships in 2019, reaching the semi-finals before being disqualified for a false start.

Chambers returned the following year and finished last in his semi-final after coming through the heats.

Aikines-Aryeetey took gold in the 100m and 200m in the World Youth Championships in 2005 and has won numerous relay medals at senior level.

The 35-year-old has entered the indoor championships on the back of his appearance as Nitro in the BBC’s remake of Gladiators.

The qualifying time for the World Indoor Championships, which take place in Glasgow in March, is 6.58secs.