Alastair Johnston confident Rangers’ long-term transfer strategy will pay off

By Press Association
Alastair Johnston has welcomed the new Rangers transfer focus (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alastair Johnston is confident that the push for an improved transfer model at Rangers will pay long-term dividends.

Philippe Clement, who took over as Gers boss last October, recently spoke about the “crazy situation” where five of his squad are out of contract in the summer.

First-team players Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe will all go at the end of the season unless they are offered and accept new deals at Ibrox.

Clement said: “We want to get transfers in that can have an impact now but also can have added value for the next couple of years on the field and selling them for bigger amounts.”

Nils Koppen officially started as director of football recruitment at Rangers on January 2 following his move from PSV, where he was head of scouting.

With an eye to the future as well as the present, 22-year-old midfielder Mohamed Diomande was signed from Danish side Nordsjaelland, initially on loan, with Rangers having an obligation to buy the Ivory Coast Under-23 international.

The Govan club are reportedly set to bring in 20-year-old Brazilian left-back Jefte, currently on loan at Cypriot side APOEL, from Fluminense and have been strongly linked with 20-year-old Colombia winger Oscar Cortes, who would move on loan from French side Lens with an option to buy.

Johnston, a non-executive director and former chairman, admits the new business model has a “very strong influence” at Ibrox.

He told the PA news agency: “I suppose in the past we haven’t quite had the expertise internally to actually affect that as well as we should.

“We recognise that it is the good and the bad – the better they play for us, the bigger the loss.

“But at the end of the day, if you can keep that business model active and continue to do it, on balance, our team is going to grow and become better in the long term in terms of continuing to appease supporters, who are certainly the number one audience that we have to cater to, to make sure that, every month of every year, Rangers are fielding as good a team as they can.

“Nils is very important to the business strategy and hopefully he’ll work out successfully.

“But we’ve got a slightly different model now, it’s more of a team approach off the field than it was with his predecessor, who was a fairly individual sporting director.

“We’ve got a lot more of teamwork involved, a lot more evaluation and a lot more contributions that he has favoured and embraced, just as the manager has.

“I’m pretty confident that we have the right people in the right places to effectuate that straAlastair Johnsontegy.”