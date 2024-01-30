Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea are relaxed ahead of transfer deadline day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea are relaxed ahead of transfer deadline day

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea are relaxed ahead of transfer deadline day (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino insists everyone at the club remains relaxed heading into the final 48 hours of the January transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Aston Villa frontman Jhon Duran and Newcastle foward Callum Wilson as well as Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

England midfielder Conor Gallagher is a reported target for Tottenham to leave Stamford Bridge, while Fulham and Wolves are said to be tracking Armando Broja.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino, though, maintains his squad is fully focused on just one target – getting a result at Liverpool on Wednesday night.

“I am excited for the for the game tomorrow. It is a great opportunity for us to face a team that is doing really well,” Pochettino said.

“For Thursday (transfer deadline day), I think it is not going to happen many things. I think we are quiet and the market is quiet.”

Pochettino told a press conference: “At the moment, all is quiet, calm and relaxed.

“I was talking with the players, the whole squad, with meetings today. At the moment, we are all relaxed about the whole situation of the squad.

“There is always speculation and we need to live with that, (but) at the moment, (there is) nothing to communicate and nothing (has) happened.”

Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto are back in full training, so should travel to Anfield, but defender Levi Colwill is set for a spell out with a minor muscle issue.

Striker Nico Jackson will return to Chelsea following Senegal’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, but might not be rushed back into club action.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could record his 200th Premier League victory on Wednesday night.

With the German having announced his shock decision to leave the club at the end of the season, Anfield is again set to see an outpouring of emotion from the home supporters.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Pochettino, though, has every intention of spoiling the party.

“It is a special game for him. I think until the end (of the season), it is going to be special always (in each match),” the Chelsea boss said.

“Every time that they are going to play in Anfield is going to be a party, to celebrate and to give him all the love that the fans feel for him and I think (that is) well deserved.

“But we are thinking to go there and to win the game – sorry, but we don’t want to be involved in part of the celebration.

“We want to be thinking about us, to perform well and to win the game.”

Klopp admitted “running out of energy” was one of the reasons behind his decision to take a break, which Barcelona manager Xavi also spoke of when announcing his own departure on Saturday evening.

“Football never stress you, I think it is all the environment,” said Pochettino, who also had spells at Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham and Paris St Germain.

“When I am involved in a training session, when we are in the game or even in with you (the media), I think this recharges the energy.

“But at the moment there are different things that are involved also, new things that appear on (top of) football in this business. I think that maybe affects a lot (of) the drain (of) the energy.”