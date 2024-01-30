I don’t see any incomings – Ange Postecoglou feels Spurs’ transfer business done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I don’t see any incomings – Ange Postecoglou feels Spurs’ transfer business done

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou does not envisage a busy end to the January transfer window for Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ange Postecoglou does not envisage a busy end to the January transfer window for Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou expects a quiet last few days of the January transfer window.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs this month, with Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner arriving and several other players finding new loan teams.

Talks had started with Club Brugge over the signing of highly rated attacker Antonio Nusa, but no fee could be agreed and it appears the club’s business is done ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

“Look, unlikely I’d say. I don’t see any incomings,” Postecoglou said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League game against Brentford.

“Outgoings, a little bit different because I’m not totally engaged with that. Other people are doing the work around that.

“I’d say unlikely on both fronts, without ruling anything out.

“I’ve enjoyed working with (technical director) Johan (Lange) and his team. I am sure going into the summer we’ll be in a good place to make sure we again try to take advantage of the fact we can make our squad and team stronger for what is ahead.”

Spurs will aim to bounce back against Brentford after exiting the FA Cup on Friday night following a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester City.

It means the club’s trophy drought is set to extend into a 17th year unless they can win the title this season.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Spurs were dumped out of the FA Cup on Friday night by Manchester City (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Postecoglou added: “It’s disappointing we’re out of both cup competitions, particularly with not being in Europe because obviously the supporters are really crying out for some sort of success to experience at this football club, but I can’t let that guide my course.

“This is still about us growing as a team and finishing the second half of the season stronger than the first.

“If we do that, we’ll be in a good position to continue to challenge and push this team along. That’s our focus.

“As much as there’s disappointment that we’re out of another cup, there’s also a reminder to us that it’s not just about winning one trophy. If we’re going to compete at that level we want to, then we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
James Maddison returned to action on Friday after a lengthy absence (Bradley Collyer/PA)

James Maddison could start on Wednesday after he made a cameo off the bench against City in his first appearance since being ruled out for close to three months with an ankle injury.

Tottenham will remain without Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-min due to international commitments, but Sarr will return on Wednesday after Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday and could be available for Saturday’s trip to Everton.

Postecoglou also confirmed Manor Solomon has suffered a setback on his return from a knee injury.