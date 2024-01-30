Oxford leave it late to snatch a point against Portsmouth

Substitute James Henry headed a 90th-minute equaliser to earn Oxford a 2-2 draw against Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth in a game that burst into life in the second half.

Tyler Goodrham shot the U’s in front in the 45th minute, taking Marcus McGuane’s pass and firing low past goalkeeper Will Norris and into the bottom corner after a pacy break.

Colby Bishop prodded the ball home from a yard to level in the 69th minute after a scramble in Oxford’s box when grounded keeper Simon Eastwood appeared to have the ball under control but then lost it.

It was Bishop’s 15th goal of the season.

Callum Lang, making his Pompey debut after signing from Wigan just three days ago, came off the bench in the 62nd minute – and with 10 minutes to go he flicked the ball past Eastwood from 12 yards after poor defending to put John Mousinho’s team 2-1 up.

But Oxford snatched a draw which takes them back into the play-off places when Norris parried Mark Harris’ shot and Henry nodded in from close range.