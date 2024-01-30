South Africa dump Morocco out of Africa Cup of Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Africa dump Morocco out of Africa Cup of Nations

By Press Association
South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena, right, wrapped up their win over Morocco with a fine free-kick (Sunday Alamba/AP)
South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena, right, wrapped up their win over Morocco with a fine free-kick (Sunday Alamba/AP)

South Africa survived a late penalty scare to knock pre-tournament favourites Morocco out of the Africa Cup of Nations and reach the quarter-finals.

Bafana Bafana were the better side and eventually ran out 2-0 winners over the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists – who had Sofyan Amrabat sent off in the closing stages after Achraf Hakimi had missed from the spot.

South Africa won just one group game to reach the knockout stages while Morocco had dominated Group F as they went in search of just a second AFCON title.

It was Hugo Broos’ side, however, who would hit the front as Evidence Makgopa finished off a flowing move with a low strike just before the hour.

Morocco toiled for an equaliser and were presented with the perfect chance to level from the penalty spot with just five minutes remaining.

A VAR check saw South Africa defender Mothobi Mvala penalised for handball but Hakimi smashed the resulting spot-kick against the crossbar.

Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat walks off the pitch after receiving a red card
Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat walks off the pitch after receiving a red card. (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Things went from bad to worse for Morocco as they chased the game, with Amrabat sent off for tripping Teboho Mokoena as he bore down on goal.

The Manchester United loanee thought he had been given a reprieve as VAR intervened but instead they recommended referee Mahmood Ismail upgrade the second booking to a straight red.

To add insult to injury, Mokoena dusted himself off to brilliantly convert the resulting free-kick and send South Africa into a quarter-final clash against Cape Verde.