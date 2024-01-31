On this day in 2013: David Beckham’s Paris deal is good news for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2013: David Beckham’s Paris deal is good news for charity

By Press Association
David Beckham signed a five-month deal with Paris St Germain, on this day in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
David Beckham joined Paris St Germain on a five-month deal on this day in 2013 and announced he would donate his entire salary to a local children’s charity.

The former England captain joined the Ligue 1 leaders as a free agent after his five-and-a-half-year spell at Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy ended in December.

While Beckham’s wage was unknown, the total of his charitable donation was believed to be in the region of £2million.

David Beckham signs hang outside the Paris St Germain Club shop (Mike Egerton/PA)

“That’s one of the things we are very excited about and proud to do,” Beckham said. “It’s something exciting and something I’m not sure has been done before.”

The former Manchester United, AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder explained how PSG boss Carlo Ancelotti and sporting director Leandro had persuaded him to join the wealthy French giants.

Beckham knows both men from time he spent on loan at AC Milan.

“I’m very lucky. I’m 37 years old and I got a lot of offers – more now than I’ve probably had in my career. I’m very honoured by that,” Beckham said.

Paris St Germain players throw David Beckham up into the air after his final game in professional football (PA Archive)

“I chose Paris because I can see what the club are trying to do. I can see who the club are trying to bring in. It’s an exciting city and now there’s a club that’s going to have a lot of success over the next 10, 20, 30 years.”

Beckham failed to score in any of his 12 appearances in all competitions for PSG and was shown a straight red card for a foul on Youssef Adnane just six minutes after coming on as a substitute against Evian.

PSG sealed the Ligue 1 title on May 12 and, four days later, Beckham announced he would retire from professional football at the end of the season.